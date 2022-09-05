Israeli security forces are continuing their efforts to locate the third terrorist from Sunday’s shooting attack on a bus in the Jordan Valley.

Two terrorists were captured shortly after the attack, when their pickup truck went up in flames, leaving them both severely injured.

A third terrorist, the driver, remains at large, however.

The two severely injured terrorists have been identified as Muhammad and Walid Turkman, cousins who are believed to have been responsible for the actual shooting in Sunday’s attack, as well as the attempt to set the bus on fire.

The third terrorist, the 50-year-old father of one of the two younger terrorists and uncle to the second, is believed to have acted as the driver. He managed to escape after the truck was destroyed following the botched attempt to firebomb the Israeli bus.

All three terrorists are residents of a Jenin-area town.

A senior IDF officer told reporters Sunday that the third terrorist is an Israeli citizen, having married a woman from the Israeli-Arab town of Jadeidi Makr in the Galilee.

Seven people, including the bus driver and six soldiers, were wounded in the attack, with one soldier and the driver initially listed in serious condition. The other five victims suffered light wounds from shattered glass.

By Sunday night, the condition of the seriously wounded IDF soldier had improved, and he was upgraded to moderate.

As IDF searches for the third terrorist continued overnight, a gun battle was reported in Jenin, after terrorists opened fire on Israeli security personnel.