An Iranian hacker group is claiming to have obtained medical information from extensive tests that Mossad head David Barnea underwent in the past.

The claim was made in a Telegram group in which a document was published containing, according to the hackers, the results of tests conducted by Barnea in 2018.

This is the hacker group’s second publication, after it posted Barnea's dental photo to the same group last week.

A few months ago, the hackers published a video containing photos and personal documents of Barnea and even his personal plane tickets from several years ago, as well as a photo of his ID card and a number of his personal photos.

Intelligence officials in Israel estimated that all the information was intercepted from an old telephone that was used by Barnea's wife in the past and has since been blocked.