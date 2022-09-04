An explosive device was thrown on Sunday evening towards a military force operating near Neve Tzuf in the Binyamin region, northeast of Modi’in.

Two Israelis were lightly injured and required medical treatment.

The incident took place a few hours after the shooting attack on a bus in the Jordan Valley in which two people were seriously wounded and five others were lightly wounded.

Terrorists driving in a pickup truck alongside an Israeli bus carrying soldiers opened fire on the bus as it drove through the Jordan Valley.

One soldier, 19, was seriously wounded, as was the 61-year-old bus driver, while the other victims were lightly wounded.

Officials at Rambam Hospital in Haifa reported that the severely wounded soldier’s condition has improved, and he is now listed in light-to-moderate condition.

He is expected to undergo an operation to remove shrapnel from his body, before being returned to the hospital’s intensive care ward.

The bus driver underwent surgery to treat wounds in his upper torso. He is expected to undergo further surgery. No change in his condition has yet been observed.

Two terrorists involved in the attack were captured after they fled the scene with a third terrorist. The terrorists fled as Israeli security forces converged on the area.