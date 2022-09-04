The Hamas terror organization published a short promotional video on Saturday in which its operatives can be seen conducting training exercises.

According to a report in Israel Hayom, a few perceptive Israelis who watched the video noticed, to their dismay, that the site on which the video was filmed was once a Jewish town.

Security officials together with members of the "Fight for Every Dunam" forum, studied every detail of the video and came to the conclusion that the terror training exercises were being run on the ruins of Kadim, which was destroyed in the 2005 disengagement from Gush Katif.

"We are again reminded of the dangerous situation in northern Samaria. Similar to the terrorist state that was founded on the grounds of Gush Katif, an independent and murderous terror state, that will cost us blood, is being built under our noses in the heart of our country," warns the "Fight for Every Dunam" forum.