A 40-year-old man was killed in a motor vehicle accident that involved a truck Sunday evening in Beit Shemesh.

The accident took place on Rabbi Meir Ba'al HaNes Boulevard in the Ramah Bet neighborhood of the city.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Mordechai Naftalis, who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: "According to passersby, the man was struck by a truck and crushed underneath it. Unfortunately, the man's death was pronounced at the scene of the accident due to the severity of the injuries that he had suffered."