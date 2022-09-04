Today's guest is renowned author, columnist, and journalist Caroline Glick.

Caroline has such an incredible curriculum vitae that I was totally star-struck, her known and outspoken speeches and numerous panels she has been a guest on are famous by now, she never hides her thoughts and feelings, she tells what she feels and always stands for what she truly believes!

I wanted to learn a little more about the less known Caroline Glick, her more private side, where she comes from, her family, and her childhood.

I wanted to understand where all her passion and fire comes from when she makes her arguments on tv or in her published pieces in all the most significant newspapers she has written for, even if sometimes it could cost her career.

We discussed her future projects, her hopes for the next elections, and why we should believe that Moshiach is still coming even though this government is not making her happy at all.

I hope you enjoy this more relaxed interview with one of the top journalists here in Israel.

Just to refresh your mind, in case you didn't know Caroline Glick was born in Houston Texas, U.S., to a Jewish family. They moved to Chicago when she was a baby.

She graduated from Columbia College, Columbia University, in 1991 with a Bachelor of Arts in political science.

As a teenager traveling with her parents and siblings, she visited Israel for the first time at the onset of the First Lebanon War. Glick immigrated to Israel in 1991 and joined the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).She served in the IDF's Judge Advocate General division during the First Intifada in 1992, and, while there, edited and co-authored an IDF-published book, Israel, the Intifada, and the Rule of Law. Following the Oslo Accords, she worked as coordinator of negotiations with the Palestinian Authority. She retired from the military with the rank of captain at the end of 1996.

After her demobilization, Glick worked for about a year as the assistant to the director general of the Israel Antiquities Authority. She then served as an assistant foreign policy advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from 1997-1998. Glick returned to the US to earn a Master of Arts in Public Policy from Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government in 2000.

Following her return to Israel, she became the chief diplomatic correspondent for the Makor Rishon newspaper, for which she wrote a weekly column in Hebrew. She was also the deputy managing editor of The Jerusalem Post, and served as senior columnist and contributing editor until early 2019. In the summer of 2019, Glick joined Israel's largest circulation newspaper Israel Hayom, where she works as a senior columnist for its Hebrew and English editions. Her writings have appeared in The Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, National Review, The Boston Globe, the Chicago Sun-Times, Commentary Magazine, The Washington Times, Maariv, Moment, and other newspapers.

Glick has also contributed to many online journals. In addition to appearing on Israel's major television networks, she has appeared on US television programs seen on MSNBC and the Fox News Channel. She makes frequent radio appearances both in the US and Israel.