Parenthood is difficult for everyone, but most manage to make it through the challenges. Others, tragically, simply give up.

Such is the case with a Jerusalem family of 13 children. The father, overwhelmed by financial debts, left his family and has cut off contact. His wife is left to deal with the disaster he left behind on her own.

Rav Meir Sirota of the Eida Chareidis has stepped in on behalf of this family, after the tragedy they've experienced. According to Rav Sirota, the father had been responsible up until his disappearance for all of the family's finances. Now they literally do not have food to eat.

Donations are being collected to help the 13 kids and their mother. Any and all help is deeply appreciated.

