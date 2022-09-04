Mossad director David Barnea will leave tomorrow (Monday) for a visit to Washington, during which he will hold a series of meetings with senior officials in the White House, the CIA, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Pentagon, the State Department, and other security agencies.

The Mossad head's trip to the US will focus on tightening security and intelligence coordination with the Americans, around the Iranian nuclear issue.

Last week, a senior Israeli official said that Barnea was planning a trip to the US for talks with Biden administration officials on the possibility of a new nuclear deal with Iran.

A White House spokesperson confirmed to Walla! last Sunday that Barnea is slated to visit Washington next week.

“Mossad director David Barnea very recently scheduled a visit to Washington for the beginning of September. We are looking forward to holding discussions with him, as we do with other senior Israeli officials.”