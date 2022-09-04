A little boy and girl sit by the window, watching the heavy rain fall.

It’s been five months. Five months since the deafening sound of bombs exploded all around them as they huddled together in the bunker in their hometown, Odessa. Five months since they endured the excruciating pain of being abandoned by their own mother during the war, when they needed her the most.

Daniel and Sara were orphaned by their father when they were young, and now that their mother has abandoned them, they are true orphans. A wonderful family in Israel has offered to adopt them, but they urgently need public support to fund plane tickets, new clothing, and a few months of tuition.

Please, open up your hearts, and help these young orphans who have felt deeper pain and sadness than many of us experience in a lifetime. They suffered through the horrors of war all on their own. Please, donate here to help little Esther and Daniel come to their new home.

They shouldn't have to wait any longer!

