MK Simcha Rothman of the Religious Zionism Party has sent a warning letter to the Jerusalem Post, prior to filing a libel suit against the newspaper to the amount of a milion shekels.

Rothman is threatening to sue for libel following an article that was published in the Jerusalem Post under the heading, "Simcha Rothman's support for Jewish terrorist crosses a dangerous line."

The sub-heading notes that MK Rothman claims that Jews found guilty of violent crimes are innocent even after all appeals have been rejected, while he does not make the same claim of Palestinians.

Rotman sent his cautionary letter via his attorney, Uriel Nizri. "Such statements are absolute lies," the letter states. "The article relates to a post and tweet published by MK Rothman on social media in which he protests the way in which the confession of Amiram Ben Uliel was accepted as valid by the Supreme Court, even though it was obtained via torture."

"MK Rothman also wrote explicitly that he does not know whether Amiram Ben Uliel committed this crime or not," the letter continues, "as the validity of the interrogation was placed in question due to the fact that Ben Uliel was tortured. But even a forced reading of the tweet and statements of MK Rothman cannot identify any support for terrorism, for any terrorist, or even any distinction between a confession extracted by means of torture from an Arab or a Jew. As my client wrote in his post: 'I do not know if Amiram Ben Uliel committed the murder in Duma or not. I know that a judicial system that accepts as valid a confession that was given by a person being tortured is not worthy of the name.'"

The letter also notes that, "The claims made in the article are baseless, and therefore the author, who remains anonymous, resorted to making deliberate accusations ... regarding matters that are entirely untrue and extremely grave and also cross the line of criminal behavior and can be interpreted as incitement, as they give the impression that my client supports terrorism, G-d forbid."

MK Rothman himself has stated that, "It is unclear to me as to why the Jerusalem Post has decided to attack me with such malicious falsehoods. Apparently, the paper's editors desire to influence the results of the coming elections and therefore have taken action against me, and this has clouded their judgment.

"It's not my practice to file libel suits," Rothman added, "or to threaten to do so, and especially against media outlets, but these lies are so blatant and amount to racist incitement, with no basis for the statements made whatsoever - leaving me with no other option."