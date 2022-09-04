When Shifra Binyamin’s mother got divorced at just six years of age, she instinctively knew there would be tough times ahead.

But nothing could have prepared her for what was coming.

It was when she turned eight that Shifra's mother started acting weird - Losing her balance, vomiting after every meal, and experiencing terrifying seizures. A year after her mother was diagnosed with brain cancer, Shifra was relieved when she went into remission. But six years later, something terrifying happened - Mrs. Binyamin’s cancer returned with a vengeance. The single mother of two young girls is now lying in a hospital, fighting for her life.

Doctors have said that Mrs. Binyamin can survive if she receives special treatment in Germany, but as a single mom, she simply doesn’t have the resources.

“She is a single mom and we have no one to help us save her life,” wrote Shifra, who is now 14, in a desperate attempt to find donors who can help her raise the funds needed to save her mother’s life.

“It’s just me, my mother, and my little 11-year-old sister Henny. My mother has been there for us through the hardest times, and now, we are watching her grow weaker and weaker. I don’t know what we’ll do if we lose her. Please help us get her the treatments that can save her life. We can’t lose her. She’s all we have.”

Shifra and Henny are seeking donors who can help fund Mrs. Binyamin’s life-saving treatment, and flights + accommodations in Germany. If the funds are raised in time, her chances of survival are high. But if not, tragically, she isn’t likely to make it. The only thing that stands in the way of her survival is money. Those who wish to join the race to save Mrs. Binyamin's life can donate here before it's too late.