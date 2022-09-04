Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is denying reports that he intends to return to politics and may run in the upcoming elections for the 25th Knesset in two months, Maariv reported.

Bennett's denial follows a report that he was considering returning to politics in light of a poll showing him helping the Zionist Spirit party to pass the electoral threshold.

Bennett said that he was shown a single survey to that effect, but it has not affected his decision to retire from politics for now.

There has been speculation that Zionist Spirit chairwoman Ayelet Shaked will call Bennett in the next two weeks before the party lists have to be finalized to help her party, which has cratered in the polls and is polling well below the electoral threshold.

In June, Bennett formally announced his intention not to run in the elections for the 25th Knesset, though he remains Alternate Prime Minister and in charge of the Iranian issue until the next government is sworn-in following the November 1 elections.

In an exit interview he gave to Channel 12 News about two months ago, Bennett said that he had not yet decided about his future.

"I would like to come back," he said at the time. "I think I was a Prime Minister who tried to do good for his people and his country. I think I succeeded and God the people of Israel will ultimately decide."