A 19-year-old man was critically injured and two other young men were seriously injured in a collision between a truck and a private car on Route 505 at the Giti Avishar junction near Ariel in Samaria early Sunday morning.

Magen David Adom paramedics, assisted by an IDF medical force, provided the victims with medical treatment and evacuated them to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

MDA paramedic Tomer Fein said, "This is a shocking accident, we saw a crushed private car in which three young men were traveling, one of them was trapped in the car. They were unconscious and suffered multiple injuries.”

“With the help of an IDF medical force we gave the injured life-saving medical treatment. One of them was evacuated while undergoing CPR, and two of the injured were evacuated in serious condition, sedated and ventilated. The truck driver was treated at the scene and did not need to be evacuated to hospital."