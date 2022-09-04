Deputy Minister of Economy Yair Golan from Meretz on Saturday night lashed out at MK Itamar Ben Gvir and linked him to an attack on left-wing demonstrators in Rishon Lezion.

Golan wrote, "Is anyone surprised? The next political assassination is approaching! Continue to interview Ben Gvir, meet with Ben Gvir and bring Ben Gvir into the Knesset. The violent right-wing anti-democratic bloc is the greatest threat to Israel."

Ben Gvir replied to him, "Let's see you remove your immunity and get sued (the last time you cried to the Supreme Court that you have immunity). How dare you smear my name?"

The back-and-forth occurred after two demonstrators against former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were attacked during a demonstration at Gesher Rishonim in Rishon Lezion.

The two, members of the "Crime Minister" organization, suffered light injuries to their heads when rocks were thrown at them by youths passing by in a vehicle under the bridge on which the demonstration was taking place. Both were evacuated for treatment at Assaf Harofeh Hospital.

The police said that there were about 20 demonstrators at the demonstration in Rishon Lezion when an ATV stopped near them and threw rocks, injuring two.