A 73-year-old woman on Saturday evening lost control of her vehicle, veering off the road and crashing into the gate of Tel Aviv's Hashalom train station.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics evacuated the woman to the city's Ichilov Hospital suffering light injuries to her limbs.

MDA paramedic Salah Zaharan said, "When we arrived at the scene, we saw the vehicle which had hit the front of the train station, and lots of glass scattered on the sidewalk."

"The driver of the vehicle was walking nearby, conscious and suffering injuries to her hands.

"We provided her with medical aid and evacuated her to the hospital in stable condition."