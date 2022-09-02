Less than two days after the air strike attributed to Israel on Aleppo International Airport in Syria, an intelligence report published on Friday shows satellite footage indicating that the destroyed buildings have been restored and that activity at the site has returned to normal.

Israeli satellite and intelligence solutions company ImageSat International (ISI), which provided the report, said, according to Israel Hayom, that "the meaning of the pictures is that the attack in Aleppo was not intended to disable the route for a long time, but only to prevent an Iranian plane from landing, and to signal intentions."

Another satellite photo showing the aftermath of an air strike attributed to ISrael, this time on a missile manufacturing plant in Masyaf, shows many destroyed buildings. According to the intelligence company, the factory has been attacked several times in the past.

Syria on Wednesday evening accused Israel of carrying out an air strike on the Aleppo airport. No injuries were reported. Israel has not commented on the report.

On Thursday, Aurora Intel published satellite footage showing the damage at the airport.

The photo shows several vehicles on the runway at the airport, likely conducting a repair following the air strike. Additional damage can be seen to the south of the runway.

An air strike attributed to Israel in June caused serious damage to Damascus International Airport.

Satellite footage published following the June 10 air strike showed significant damage to infrastructure and runways which rendered the main runway unusable.

