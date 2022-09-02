Corporal M., a soldier and medic in the Tzabar Battalion, neutralized the terrorist who carried out the stabbing attack near Hebron on Friday.

He then immediately provided vital medical care to the soldier who was stabbed at an IDF military post.

“We were standing and guarding roads, and the terrorist came from behind and stabbed my squad sergeant. I didn’t hesitate and opened fire, the terrorist was neutralized and then I secured the area and, as a medic, I gave life-saving medical care to my squad sergeant,” he recalled.

“We, the soldiers of the Tzabar Battalion, continue to work day and night to protect the Hebron area and protect the residents of Israel,” added Corporal M.

The commander of the Judea Brigade, Colonel Yishai Rosilio, said, “As part of the task of protecting the road on Friday afternoon, a pair of soldiers reinforced Highway 60 for the security of passers-by. The soldier who neutralized the terrorist and provided life-saving medical treatment to his friend acted in an optimal way, and I praise him for that.”

Palestinian Arab sources have identified the terrorist who carried out the stabbing attack as Fadi Muhammad Ratas, 19, from Dheisha near Bethlehem.

The wounded soldier was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem, fully conscious with several moderate stab wounds.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)