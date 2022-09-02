A British teacher who saved Jewish children during the Holocaust have been recognized with a bronze statue.

The statue in Trevor Chadwick’s home town of Swanage, Dorset honors the teacher of Latin who made his way to Czechoslovakia in 1939 to bring two Jewish children back to England where they attended his school.

In Prague, he encountered another child refugee, Gerda Mayer, who he also brought back to the UK, where his mother served as Mayer’s sponsor.

He then worked with the British Committee for Refugees from Czechoslovakia to help hundreds of Jewish children leave Czechoslovakia for Britain on the Kindertransport, according to the UK Jewish News.

He saved Jewish children first with a 20-seat airplane and then mainly by train from Prague to England. In his final operation, he rescued 123 children from Czechoslovakia in June 1939.

A playground was named after Chadwick, who died in 1979, and a blue plaque in his honored was approved for Swanage’s train station.

The memorial statue was organized by his grandson and carved by a local artist.