The IDF has confirmed that a terror attack occurred near Hebron. The terrorist was neutralized.

"A report was received regarding a stabbing attack adjacent to the town of Kiryat Arba. The assailant was neutralized," the IDF reported.

United Hatzalah reported: "A young man in his early twenties was stabbed near Hebron by an assailant and sustained an injury to his upper body."

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Ben Zion Cousin, who was nearby when the incident occurred, was the first emergency medical responder at the scene.

"Together with medical personnel from the IDF, I treated the injured person who suffered an injury to his upper body," Cousin said. "I bandaged him and stabilized him at the scene before he was transported to the hospital. The assailant was neutralized by security forces at the scene."

Route 60 was closed between Kiryat Arba and Karmei Tzur due to the incident.

A young Israeli man was moderately injured in the attack. MDA and IDF medics evacuated him to hospital care while fully conscious. MDA Paramedic Haggai Vingosh commented "When we arrived at the scene, we teamed up with a military medical force that provided medical treatment to the wounded man who suffered from a stab wound and was fully conscious. We continued the medical treatment which included dressing and stopping the bleeding and he was evacuated In a stable condition for further treatment at the hospital in Jerusalem."

Eliyahu Liebman, head of the Kiryat Arba Hebron Council, said, "The security forces shot a terrorist a short time ago who came to carry out a stabbing attack just before Shabbat between Kiryat Arba and Gush Etzion. I would like to wish a full recovery to the victim, who was injured and is being taken for medical treatment in Jerusalem."

"I would like to thank the soldiers and policemen who stand here and guard us in any weather and at any time. Terrorism will not deter us from living here. We will continue to develop the place and bring to our area hundreds of thousands of people who come to the Cave of the Patriarchs to pray and additional young couples to those who are already here so that next year we will also open kindergartens and new schools as we opened this school year. I demand that deterrence be restored and call on the State of Israel to exact a heavy price from those who harm Jews and their supporters in Israel and around the world."