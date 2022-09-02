Opposition chairman Benjamin Netanyahu violated election propaganda laws during a visit to a high school in Bat Yam on Thursday, Kan 11 News reported.

According to the report, Netanyahu told students at the Ramot High School, "We are not boycotting any party that supports a Jewish state. The only party that can form a government for the next four years is the Likud. Am I allowed to say that here? But I said it."

Since the election campaign began, the Central Election Committee has on several occasions criticized the Likud on the grounds that party members are violating propaganda laws. A week ago, the party was fined 40,000 shekels.

Israeli law prohibits election propaganda in the educational system.