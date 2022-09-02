The Arab-Israeli Kul al-Arab news website reported on Thursday that progress has been made in talks to reassemble the Joint List in the near future, saying the dispute revolves around the question of the sixth spot on the slate.

Recent reports indicated that the Ta'al Party, led by MK Ahmed Tibi, and the Balad Party are considering running in the upcoming elections separately from the Joint List, which is an alliance of Ta’al, Balad and Hadash.

According to Thursday’s report, attempts are being made to convince Balad and Ta’al to accept a rotation between spots 6 and 7, in an arrangement that would pave the way for the reestablishment of the Joint List.

Hadash is demanding three out of the first six spots on the slate, Balad is demanding two and so does Ta'al. A source in Hadash said that an agreement has been drawn up with Ta'al in case Balad decides to run alone in the elections.

Recently, Defense Minister Benny Gantz called on the Arab public in a direct message to "flock to the polls" on election day in order to influence the results.

Earlier this week, MK Eli Avidar, founder of the Free Israel Party, said in an interview that the left-wing bloc will not be able to form a government without the Arab parties.