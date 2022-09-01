Over 5,000 former senior Israeli defense officers signed a letter urging US President Joe Biden not to sign a renewed Iran nuclear deal, FOX News reported.

The ex-officials claimed that the new deal would give Iran a viable path to nuclear weapons.

"Despite your administration’s repeated declared commitment to prevent Iran from attaining nuclear weapons, this agreement creates a clear legal pathway for Iran to obtain nuclear weapons by 2031, while denying the signatories of any tools to prevent that eventuality," said the letter written by Israel's Defense and Security Forum and addressed to Biden.

Last week, it was first reported that a renewed Iran deal could be signed soon, after Iran dropped certain demands that the US would not go along with.

"The deal will unleash a regional nuclear arms race, in which states like Egypt, Saudi Arabia and other Sunni states will seek to either develop or acquire nuclear weapons to mitigate the Iranian threat," the letter said.

It noted that the new deal would unfreeze funds allowing Iran to use the newly acquired money to "export terror and instability throughout the region and beyond, at an unprecedented scale, with the addition of a future nuclear umbrella as a force multiplier” as it did in previous instances.

"It remains our view that a credible military threat in combination with crippling economic sanctions and the political resolve to act militarily, if necessary, is the most effective manner to address the Iranian threat,” they wrote.

Calling Biden "a lifelong true friend of the Jewish People and the State of Israel," the letter called on the president "not to jeopardize Israel's security by enabling Iran to achieve nuclear military capabilities."

Critics of the newly negotiated deal are worried that it would have no realistic mechanism to prevent Iran from eventually developing nuclear weapons, but would instead only delay the process similar to the previous deal that then-President Donald Trump pulled out of in 2018.