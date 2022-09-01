Prime Minister Yair Lapid met Thursday with Mossad head David Barnea, ahead of his trip to the US next week and his meetings with senior American officials in Washington.

The meeting focused on the nuclear agreement with Iran and the preparation of the head of the Mossad for the continuation of the Israeli efforts to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons,

Internet users who saw the picture of the meeting noticed a pair of Apple AirPods earphones on the Prime Minister's desk, and expressed concern that the earphones could have been used by hostile parties to listen in on the meeting.

"Notice the AirPods on Lapid's desk during the discussion with the head of the Mossad," wrote haredi journalist Israel Cohen. ''In my opinion, it borders on outright negligence. In days like this, when any such technological accessory could be used for recording and listening in, the Prime Minister is expected to show some responsibility.''

Channel 12 News commentator Amit Segal wrote: "In general, Bennett and Lapid are the first two prime ministers with a smart phone. During Olmert's time, there wasn't that much and Netanyahu avoided it. At the time, I heard that it was checked frequently to make sure there were no eavesdropping."