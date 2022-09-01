A new center for studying contemporary antisemitism is opening in London, England.

The London Centre for the Study of Contemporary Antisemitism will launch with a three day conference next weekend, the UK Jewish News reported.

The center described its mission as “challeng[ing] the intellectual underpinnings of antisemitism in public life and to confront the hostile environment for Jews in universities."

The organizers of the institute described its creation as a response to antisemitism “leaking into academic thought and liberal cultural life.”

In response, the center will serve to “define, debate, deconstruct and defeat this hostile environment.”

Its mandate is to become “the international hub for the work, rather than merely a provincial endeavour,” according to the report.

The two-day kickoff event will include an academic conference with international scholars sharing knowledge on antisemitism.

“The mission statement of the London Centre, ‘To challenge the intellectual underpinnings of antisemitism in public life and to confront the hostile environment for Jews in universities,’ strikes at the heart of a key issue our community faces: an academic culture where antisemitism is either ignored or worse, defended,” Board of Deputies President Marie van der Zyl told the news outlet.