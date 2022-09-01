Israel's Foreign Ministry has reiterated its travel warning to Ukraine, calling on Israeli citizens to refrain from visiting the country during the upcoming High Holiday period.

Many Breslov hasidim travel to Uman, Ukraine, for the holiday of Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year).

According to the Foreign Ministry, a few days ago missiles were fired towards the Uman area, killing one person, injuring several others, and causing great destruction.

Calling on Israeli citizens who are in Ukraine to leave immediately, the Foreign Ministry said, "The volatile security situation, including the danger of air strikes or rocket fire - including on towns and civilian areas, including in the center and west of the country - are a real and immediate danger to life."

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry also published a notice, asking that foreigners not visit Uman this year, due to the ongoing war and the difficulty in providing security and safety for the visitors.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry emphasized, "The Israeli Embassy in Kyiv does not have a constant presence in Ukrainian territory during these times, and therefore we will not be able to provide full consular services and there will be great difficulty in providing help in case of an emergency."