"Happy ‘back to school’ day!" said Shlomo Ne'eman, head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, as he wished the 11,966 children in Gush Etzion starting school this morning a great school year.

Ne'eman hosted former Knesset speaker and current MK Yuli Edelstein (Likud), at the inauguration of a new building within Tekoa's Achdut Yisrael (Achi) lower school, where 360 children study.

The start of the school year was in jeopardy due to a planned teacher's strike, however the strike was averted at the last minute and schools all over Israel and Gush Etzion opened their doors this morning with students in high spirits.

MK Edelstein, a former Gush Etzion resident himself, was given the honor of cutting the celebratory ribbon on the new Tekoa school building and wished the principal, staff, and especially the students a great school year.

MK Edelstein said: "The first day of school is always special and emotional, especially when we are here dedicating a new school building in Gush Etzion, the center of Jewish life in Judea and Samaria. Within the walls of this school, a new generation of children is growing up with meaningful values, who will lead the Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria in the future. Best of luck to the staff and the students."

Ne'eman added: "The opening of the school year is a holiday in Gush Etzion, as education is our top priority. A big thank you to the regional council employees who worked all night long in the schools and kindergartens in order that the school year would get off to a proper start."