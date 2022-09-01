Filling the glass

Israel has always been a strange mixture of large successes and petty failures. It is a land of great vision while at times it is filled with political small mindedness. This has become painfully clear during the years of political stalemate and indecision that have plagued our governing system . A “stalemate” fueled by ego and blind ambition.

Throughout the history of this reborn land of Israel we have encountered attitudes that sound very similar to the old adage/question: "Do you see the glass as half empty or as half full?"

That is to say, do we look at all the foibles in the state? Do we bemoan and wail how what we see has become such a caricature of what is meant to be in this land?

Or do we understand and see the seeds and blossoms of a new and renewed promise ?

Our judicial system seems to be stricken with peripheral vision. Our police, rife with corruption and small-mindedness. Our leadership focused on hatred of the other rather than service to the people. Those that claim to be the Levites of our nation seem to have forgotten the rest of the people; and the vision that once led this people into their destiny seems to have waned in many.

The Torah portion of Shoftim essentially deals with the establishment of four bodies whose roles are to provide governance and guidance in the Land of Israel. The words and instructions regarding these institutions are being delivered by Moshe 36 days before his exiting the Biblical stage. These systems seem to be so important that Moshe makes them a critical part of the intricate legacy he bequeaths his people before he leaves this world.

The four bodies are shoftim veshotrim , judges and officers (Deuteronomy 16:18), kohanim, or Levitical priests (18:1 ), a melech, or the king (17:14), and the navi, the prophet (18:15). Each of these individual bodies or people represent a different function and purpose.

The first is a judicial system that any nation needs to institute. The second represents a system of national and individual worship, while the third, the king, points to leadership that binds them all together. Yet the fourth, the prophet or those who bear those prophetic words, represents the vision and direction that this nation must follow in order to thrive and survive.

Why such a cumbersome system? Why would Moshe spend so much time focusing on its establishment during these last critical days of his life? Is it to uplift this nation and give it prominence in the world?For what purpose?

The answer seems to be related to a declaration made by G-d through the prophet Isaiah:

Thus saith G-d Hashem, He that created the heavens, and stretched them forth, He that spread forth the earth and that which cometh out of it, He that giveth breath unto the people upon it, and spirit to them that walk therein: "I Hashem have called you ( the children of Israel) in righteousness, and have taken hold of your hand, and kept you, and set you for a covenant of the people, for a light of the nations (ohr goyim)." (Isaiah 42: 5-6)

Note that it says "a light of the nations," not "a light to the nations," as the verse is usually translated.

To truly be a Light to the Nations is perhaps a goal much too high to be attained and much too fraught with dangers, animosity and pitfalls.

This is a people that would undergo peaks and valleys. This is a people that would experience great achievements and also fall into great disappointments and tragedy.

These are people with human frailties and fears .

As a result, many individuals would not or could not on their own be a light to anyone, even unto themselves.





Yet in spite of all that this people and their long journey through history would be an Ohr Goyim, a Message to the Nations and to the world.





Yet, G-d declares, "Hashem did not set his love upon you, nor choose you, because you were more in number than any people; for you were the fewest of all people; but because Hashem loved you, and because he would keep the oath which he had sworn unto your ancestors." (Deuteronomy 7:7, 8)

Hashem said to Avraham; And through your children shall be blessed all the nations of the world, because you hearkened to My voice (Genesis 22:17 )"

This is a people that would be used to create a new reality in the world, not because they deserved it and not because they were so important. Their worthiness and their importance comes from one source, and that is G-d.

That fact is the sole purpose of this people and their Divinely chosen message. That is the reason for the cumbersome system. This people living in their own land would be the greatest statement of G-d's rule in this world.

"And you shall be unto Me a mamlechet kohanim vegoy kadosh (a kingdom of priests and a holy nation)." (Exodus 19:6)

-Mamlechet, the rulership, is represented by; the king,

-A system of worship is represented by the kohanim and Levites,

-a developed nation, "goy", is represented by law and order,

-and the holiness is embodied by the vision of a prophet.

Only in such a fashion will this people on their land succeed in becoming a "light of the nations". Any compromise in any of the spiritual and Divine requirements of any of this system would simply prove to be, G-d forbid, a desecration of G-d's name.

Only the re-establishing of spiritual vision, of true justice, of Heaven-directed worship and a leadership that binds all those together will bring about the reestablishment of a mamlechet kohanim vegoy kadosh.

So, is the cup half empty or half full? What is abundantly clear is that it is in the process of being filled.

In spite of the hardships and the threats surrounding us, something is blossoming. In spite of the fears and antagonism of segments of our own people, something is growing.

Look into the eyes of the young people and you will find the vision. Search the actions of all those people involved in acts of charity and loving-kindness and you will see the seeds of true justice and order. Listen to the roar of prayer Friday night at the Western Wall, and you will sense the new worship and prayer.

As for a king, we are in the midst of the month of Elul, when haMelech basadeh - "the King is in the field."

He is that approachable.

Now is the time to begin the process of healing and growth.

Ketiva veChatima Tova

Leilui Nishmat Yehudit bat Sinai veGolda Yocheved

Rabbi Moshe Kempinski, author of "The Teacher and the Preacher", is the editor of the Jerusalem Insights weekly email journal and co-owner of Shorashim, a Biblical shop and learning center in the Old City of Jerusalem, www,shorashimshop.com