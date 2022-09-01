IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shabak), and Israel Border Police forces on Wednesday night conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including the towns of Ubeidiya, Al 'aza, Bayt Sira, Nazlat and Tulkarm.

IDF soldiers conducted counterterrorism activity in the Balata camp, apprehending an individual suspected of involvement in terrorist activity. During the activity, shots were fired at the forces. The soldiers responded with fire towards the source of the shooting.

"We are aware of a Palestinian claim of a deceased Individual," the IDF said.

The soldiers operated in the town of Al-Khader, confiscating illegal weapons including three shot guns. In addition, the soldiers apprehended two suspects in the towns of Shuqba and Biddya.

Additionally soldiers confiscated funds designated for terrorist activities in the town of Al-Bireh in the Binyamin area. During the activity, several violent riots were instigated in which rocks and Molotov cocktails were hurled at the forces. The forces responded with riot dispersal means. The IDF acknowledged, "We are aware of reports of a dead Palestinian."

During the counterterrorism activity in Nur Shams and Anabta, the soldiers apprehended two individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activity.

In addition, a report was received overnight regarding an identification of an armed suspect and shots that were heard in the area. IDF soldiers arrived at the area, identified suspects fleeing the scene and started pursuing the suspects. During the chase, an M-16 rifle was located in the area the suspects fled from, along with a vehicle which had ammunition in it.

No IDF injuries were reported.

A total of six suspects were apprehended overnight. The suspects and the confiscated weapons were transferred to security forces for further processing.

The confiscated weapons IDF spokesperson