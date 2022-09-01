Eitan Fichman, who was killed during an IDF training exercise on Wednesday, lost his sister five years ago to cancer.

After her death, Fichman wrote, "You were the best sister in the world and I love you forever. I'm glad that your pain and suffering is finally over, but I'm sad for myself, for our family, and for the world that has lost you - we'll see you in Gan Eden."

Fichman, who lived in Beer Sheva, was 19 years old at the time of the accident that caused his death.

He died as a result of a head injury he sustained inside while in a tank during a live-fire military exercise in the Golan Heights. After extensive resuscitation efforts, the soldier succumbed to his injuries.