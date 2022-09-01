Lebanon’s Al-Jadeed TV aired a report this week about a tour that eight Lebanese cabinet members, including Minister of Energy Dr. Walid Fayad and Minister of Social Affairs Dr. Hector Hajjar, took of southern Lebanon.

During the tour, Dr. Fayad and Dr. Hajjar are seen throwing rocks across the Israeli border. Dr. Fayad and Dr. Hajjar are both affiliated with Lebanese President Michel Aoun’s Free Patriotic Movement.

The report was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Hajjar is heard commenting at one point that “practice makes perfect”. Fayad then tells Hajjar, “Step aside, so I won’t hit your head.”

After a throw that fails to cross the border, Hajjar says, “Almost. It still needs more thrust, a little bit of practice.”

The report aired amid the ongoing US-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon on the maritime borders between the countries.

The talks were initiated after Lebanon signed its first contract to drill for oil and gas off its coast with a consortium comprising energy giants Total, ENI and Novatek, including in a block disputed by Israel.

Israel says one of two blocks in the eastern Mediterranean where Lebanon wants to drill for oil belongs to it, and had denounced any exploration by Beirut as "provocative".

The Lebanese government has objected to the arrival of a vessel operated by London-based Energean off the Mediterranean coast to develop the Karish field.

In 2015, a Lebanese reporter from the same network which aired the report above, Al-Jadeed TV, filmed herself throwing a stone towards the Israeli border.

The reporter, Nancy Saba, said at the time that the Israeli army "had the audacity to fire tear gas at our Lebanese army" and then proceeded to pick up a stone and throw it at the Israeli border.