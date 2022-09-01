The EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, voiced hope on Wednesday that the Iran nuclear deal will be revived within days.

"I am hoping that in the coming days we are not going to lose this momentum and we can close the deal," Borrell said after an informal meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Prague, according to the AFP news agency.

"It's clear that there is a common ground, that we have an agreement that takes into account, I think, everyone's concerns," he added.

In Washington, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the United States was also "cautiously optimistic," but declined to put a timeframe.

"We do believe we're closer now than we have been in certain recent weeks and months due in large part to Iran being willing to drop some of their demands that were not related to the deal at all," Kirby was quoted as having told reporters.

The comments come as Iran and the US appear closer to reaching an agreement to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, from which former US President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018.

Iran recently sent its proposals over the final draft sent on August 8 by the EU, which has coordinated talks in Vienna on reviving the pact.

The proposal, submitted on July 26 by Borrell, has been described by the EU as a “final draft” of the agreement.

Last week, Iran confirmed it had received a response from the United States to its proposals on the EU draft, saying it is “carefully reviewing the US opinions”.

On Sunday, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that an agreement on a return to the Iran nuclear deal is closer, but there are still some issues to be ironed out.

"We are certainly closer today than we were about two weeks ago thanks to Iran being willing to concede on a couple of major issues," Kirby told CNN in an interview, before adding, "There are still gaps that remain between all sides."