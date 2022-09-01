Former Alaska state Rep. Mary Peltola, a Democrat, on Wednesday was projected to defeat her Republican rival, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, to win the special election to fill the remainder of the late Rep. Don Young’s term in the House, The Hill reported.

Peltola, a Yup’ik Eskimo, will also be the first Democrat to hold the seat in decades. The last time a member of her party was elected to represent the state’s at-large congressional district was in 1971.

Her victory came after votes were tabulated late Wednesday as part of the state’s new ranked-choice voting system.

Palin, who was John McCain’s running mate in the 2008 presidential election which McCain lost to Barack Obama, announced her candidacy in the special election in April.

She was later endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who said, "Wonderful patriot Sarah Palin of Alaska just announced that she is running for Congress, and that means there will be a true America First fighter on the ballot to replace the late and legendary Congressman Don Young.”

"Sarah shocked many when she endorsed me very early in 2016, and we won big. Now, it’s my turn!” he added.

Palin had indeed been one of Trump’s earliest and most high-profile endorsers when he ran for President. Trump later reportedly considered her as a candidate for secretary of veterans affairs.