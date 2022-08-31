The right-wing bloc would win just 59 seats if elections were held today, according to a new poll published Wednesday evening by the Madgam Institute.

According to the poll results, the Likud party would receive 33 seats, Yesh Atid 24, the National Unity party 12, and the Religious Zionism party party 11 seats.

Shas would win ight seats, United Torah Judaism seven, Yisrael Beytenu six, the Joint Arab List five, Meretz five, and Labor five. The Ra'am party would win four seats.

The Zionist Spirit and several other small parties would not receive enough votes to clear the electoral threshold.

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu would need one of the parties from the center-left bloc to defect to his side to become prime minister again.