I guess if Shaked reads this post, her way to fight back would be to put the post in the "incitement machine" or "dark forces" category. I need to note that everything written here is from a direct personal acquaintance and therefore it is the simple truth.

Ayelet Shaked was the great promise of the right. The greater the expectation, the deeper the fall. In the last year, I have fought together with Yariv Levin and many other friends against this evil leftist government.

On the day of its establishment, we managed to convince MK Nir Orbach to oppose the vote together with MK Amichai Chikli, and I believed that this would have prevented the establishment of the government. The same evening that Shaked heard about this, she called Orbach to her office in the Knesset and shouted and applied pressure until he changed his mind and retracted his objection. This is where Shaked's famous "stomach aches" began. It was all a show. Shaked was the central factor in establishing and maintaining the government. All Shaked was interested in was her chair and the media story.

Shaked managed to connect with the centers of power in the media that hide the great damage she is doing and has done to the right. She gave up all her principles and sold the Land of Israel and the State of Israel to the Ra'am party, the Muslim Brotherhood. This was proven beyond any doubt in the process of enacting the Citizenship Law.

The Citizenship Law that comes before the Knesset every year contains a minefield. The mine is that the wording of the Law gives the Interior Minister the authority to exercise discretion and in exceptional cases approve residency and citizenship in the State of Israel for Palestinians.

Until today, right-wing ministers in right-wing governments used this authority sparingly and only when they had to. This section of the Law allowed Shaked to form an alliance with the Palestinian Authority and the Muslim Brotherhood and to obtain their support for the Law. In exchange for this support, Shaked committed to certifying citizenship for thousands of Palestinians.

This move by Shaked meant a direct attack on the security of the state and its identity as a Jewish state while protecting Shaked's seat and media branding. The state's benefit in preventing Palestinian citizenship was regarded as not being an issue and the whole story was silenced in the media.

Because the main message that the media would put out is: "The Citizenship Law passed..."

When, together with Chikli, we managed to stop the legislation, a campaign started in the media against the Likud that supposedly "hurts the country" by not passing the Citizenship Law when the truth was, of course, the opposite.

After the Law did not pass and the false campaign against the Likud was unsuccessful, Shaked was forced to withdraw from her alliance with Meretz and the Muslim Brotherhood. We were able to pass an amended law that prevented Shaked from admitting Palestinians to Israel.

Beyond the Citizenship Law, I also saw her alliance as Justice Minister with Shai Nitzan who was state attorney at that time. That alliance led to her crushing the supervision and control of the prosecutor's office on his behalf. The move was obviously downplayed by the media. You are invited to ask former Judge Hila Gerstel's opinion on the move; Gerstel served as the audit commissioner for the prosecutor's office during this period.

I decided to write this detailed post following what Shaked did to Jonathan Pollard. The same lying move that is now being used against the voters in the election campaign, the goal of which is to get right-wing people to support her party.

I have no doubt that Shaked, if she passes the threshold, will act exclusively for Shaked. Attach zero importance to the things she is saying right now, she has no commitment to either the path or the people. Shaked is not committed to the right and Pollard, as soon as he saw this, retracted his support for her.

My biggest fear is that other right-wing voters will be tempted by her lies. Shaked proved beyond any doubt that she will choose a path that suits her without any ideology. Shaked is in the Shaked camp only.

The challenge in the upcoming elections is huge and can shape the path of the State of Israel for the coming decades. These elections will determine whether Israel will remain a democratic Jewish state or will become a state of all its citizens without a Jewish identity.

The right-wing camp has no votes to waste, certainly not on a false party like Ayelet Shaked's.