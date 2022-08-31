Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke a short while ago today with the President of the United States, Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

Prime Minister Lapid and President Biden spoke at length about the negotiations on a nuclear agreement, and their shared commitment to stopping Iran’s progress towards a nuclear weapon.

The leaders discussed recent events as well as Iran’s terrorist activity in the Middle East and beyond. In this context, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the strikes President Biden ordered in Syria. The Prime Minister and President discussed advancing relations between their two countries building on the Jerusalem Declaration.

Israel's National Security Council had attempted to facilitate a conversation between Prime Minister Yair Lapid and US President Joe Biden for over a week as the signing of the Iran nuclear deal appeared imminent. However, US officials had rebuffed the efforts, explaining that the President could not speak with the Prime Minister because he was on vacation.