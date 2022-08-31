Eyal Haddad, the 34-year-old Jewish man who was murdered on August 20 by his Muslim neighbor in Longperrier, France, will be buried in Israel.

Haddad was an Israeli citizen who had family in Beersheba. He was originally from Djerba, Tunisia.

Haddad's killer, Mohamed Dridi, turned himself in to the police and claimed that his Jewish neighbor owed him 100 euros and did not repay the debt, which led him to commit the brutal murder. He later admitted that the fact that his neighbor was Jewish was also one of the motives for the murder.

Haddad's family began to worry about him after he did not make contact for several days, and turned to Deridi to ask if he had seen his Jewish neighbor. A short time later, Dridi turned himself in to the local police and said that he brutally murdered Haddad and hid his body. Haddad's body, partially mutilated, was discovered in an open field in Longperrier

According to the report on the BNVCA website, Dridi even began to burn Haddad's face, after crushing his skull, and only then buried him.

French authorities have claimed that the murder was not antisemitic in nature.