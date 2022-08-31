Four years ago was the most frightening time in Henny and Shifra Binyamin’s young lives– It was when their mother was fighting brain cancer. Much to their relief, she recovered fairly quickly. But one month ago the girls, today 14 and 11 years old, were horrified to discover that their mother’s cancer had returned – And this time, more deadly than ever.

Doctors have concluded that Mrs. Binyamin, single mom to Henny and Shifra, can only survive if she receives expensive treatments in Germany. Sadly, the single mother can't possibly afford the treatment and flights after all these years of raising two daughters on her own. That's when something incredible happened–

Fourteen-year-old Shifra took matters into her own hands.

She reached out to an organization by the name of Darchei Miriam who helped her create a fundraising campaign to raise the funds her mother’s life directly depends on.

Click here to donate.

“It’s just me, my mother, and my little 11-year-old sister Henny,” she Shifra in a heartbreaking letter.

“My mother has been there for us through the hardest times, and now, we are watching her grow weaker and weaker. I don’t know what we’ll do if we lose her. Please help us get her the treatments that can save her life. We can’t lose her. She’s all we have.”

The Binyamin girls are praying they will raise enough funds in time. They are currently very far from their goal, but they believe that anything is possible with G-d’s help. To send these young girls a much-needed message of hope and to save a single mother’s life before time tragically runs out, please donate here.