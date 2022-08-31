An IDF soldier died before dawn Wednesday, during an Armored Corps. military exercise, the Israeli army announced Wednesday afternoon.

The soldier, a member of the Armored Corps, died as a result of a head injury he sustained inside of a tank during a military exercise in northern Israel.

During a company exercise in the "Nafach" Training Zone, the soldier sustained an severe head injury. After extensive resuscitation efforts, the soldier Passed away.

The Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Amir Baram, held an initial debrief at the location in which the soldier died. In accordance with the initial review, the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command appointed COL Shaul Israeli, the Commanding Officer of the 205th Brigade, to lead an expert team in investigating the circumstances that led to the unfortunate event in conjunction with the Chief of the Armored Corps of the Ground Forces. The team’s conclusions will be presented to the Chief of the General Staff.

The Military Police launched an investigation into the circumstances of the event, and their findings will be transferred to the Military General Advocate Corps.

The Commanding Officer of the Ground Forces, MG Tamir Yadai, has ordered the suspension of exercises and training starting today (Wednesday).

The soldier’s family has been notified.

Information on the soldier and the funeral will be released later.

The IDF shares in the family's sorrow and will continue to support the family at this time.