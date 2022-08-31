Interior Minister and Zionist Spirit party chairwoman Ayelet Shaked responded Wednesday morning to former spy Jonathan Pollard’s decision Tuesday to retract his endorsement of her party’s upcoming Knesset bid.

Speaking with Kan, Shaked blamed the backlash against Pollard’s endorsement for his decision ultimately to walk back his support, claiming that he faced “death threats”.

“Pollard is a smart man, sharp and moral, who gave his life for the State of Israel, and the moment that his endorsement of me went public, he faced a tsunami of hateful responses, including death threats.”

Shaked went on to say that in retrospect, she agrees with Pollard’s decision to walk back his endorsement.

“Looking back, after the fact, I am happy that he left the toxic Israeli political dialogue. A good person like him should remain in the [public] consensus.”

Blaming the right-wing camp for the backlash against Pollard following his endorsement, Shaked compared the pressure on the former spy to the pressure placed on Yamina MKs to bolt the Bennett-Lapid government.

“Members of my party who dismantled the government went through what Jonathan Pollard faced. There was daily incitement outside of their private homes. Overall, we brought good changes in this government, but half of the population thinks that their country was stolen from them. That’s the problem with narrow governments, and that’s why we need a large, broad government.”

Pollard endorsed Shaked and her party Tuesday morning in a video statement.

“Because of my unqualified love of this country, and my dedication to her survival and wellbeing, I must now endorse someone who I know will serve Israel in a way that will safeguard both our core interests and our honor.”

“That person is Ayelet Shaked.”

Right-wing lawmakers were quick to criticize the endorsement, and within hours, Pollard walked back his support for Shaked, informing Israel National News that he is frustrated by Shaked’s refusal to drop Yoaz Hendel from the party or commit to the formation of a rightist government.

“This raises a real concern that she will once again transfer votes from the right to the left. Therefore, I retract my support for her."