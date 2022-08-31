Minister Yoaz Hendel believes that the Zionist Spirit Party will be a significant factor in the next government.

"The Zionist Spirit will jump over the electoral threshold. I suggest looking at the trend and not at the numbers, because we are constantly trending upwards. In two or three weeks we will pass [the threshold], because the State of Israel needs to get out of the chaos it is in," Hendel said in an interview with Radio 103FM on Tuesday.

"If there is no Zionist Spirit, one of the parties has 61 [seats required to form a government] - either there is a government of Netanyahu and Ben Gvir, or there is a center-left government with the Joint List, which in my view is not good for the State of Israel and leads to elections. I am running to the end," he clarified.

He addressed the questions regarding the steps that Ayelet Shaked will take after the elections. "I wholeheartedly believe that Shaked understands that she made mistakes and that she will not repeat them. In this difficult and dangerous time in our history, we need and deserve a proven patriot like her."