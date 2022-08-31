A German newspaper reported on Tuesday that Germany will pay 30 million euros in compensation to the families of the victims of the massacre at the 1972 Munich Olympics, and the families will in turn attend a ceremony to be held in the city next week to mark the 50th anniversary of the attack.

According to the report, the amount of the compensation, which is five times higher than the initial offer made by the Germans, was agreed upon after intensive negotiations that took place on the issue, out of the desire of the German government to resolve the situation.

Sources familiar with the issue stated that the families have not yet been notified of the agreement but will give their lawyers power of attorney to reach an agreement on the issue.

Last week, the German ambassador to Israel said in an interview with Kan 11 News that his country would be very disappointed if the families of those murdered in Munich did not come to the ceremony.

On Monday, a senior German official told Kan 11 News that the German government is expected to offer increased compensation to the families of the 11 Israeli athletes who were murdered during the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.

The source also said that the gap between the families' demand and the original proposal is so large that it is hard to believe that they will actually reach an agreement.