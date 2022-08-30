A truck travelling on a busy highway in California lost its load of 150,000 tomatoes, creating a sticky inconvenience for motorists.

The squashed tomatoes covered a major stretch of road and led to a seven car pileup, which resulted in the closure of most of Interstate 80 on Monday, according to BBC News.

Three people were reported to have suffered minor injuries and a fourth person was treated in hospital for a broken leg, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement.

The incident occurred after an initial crash caused the truck driver to swerve into the highway median, which caused its load of tomatoes to spill over a 200-foot area of the highway.

The resulting “sea of red sauce” was about “two feet deep,” Highway Patrol Officer Jason Tyhurst told the New York Times.

When cars drove over the squashed sticky mess, tomato juice slush mixed in with oil and dirt to cause a slippery road hazard.

"These tomato skins, man, once they hit the asphalt it's like walking on ice," Tyhurst said.

The highway reopened hours later after clean-up crews were called in.

According to the California Tomato Grower’s Association, California is the source of over 90 percent of the country’s processed tomato products.