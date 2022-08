Car tumbles between buildings in Neve Daniell Yitzhak Weiss

A car crashed through a fence in the Neve Daniel community south of Jerusalem on Tuesday, landing on a patio between houses. According to eyewitnesses, the elderly driver was conscious and was being attended to by MDA medics. It would appear that the driver accidentally pushed the gas pedal instead of the brakes, causing the vehicle to slam through the fence, falling several feet before landing on the patio.