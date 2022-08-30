Former British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn was blasted by a Jewish advocacy organization for praising a controversial anti-Zionist rapper whose lyrics are full of extreme hatred for Israel.

Corbyn took to Twitter on Sunday to praise rapper Lowkey, tweeting: “Well done Lowkey, what energy and good messages you carry!”

Corbyn’s post was in response to Lowkey’s tweet about his tour of the Netherlands.

Lowkey’s songs include “Long Live Palestine” whose lyrics include the lines “Nothing is more antisemitic than Zionism,” “Israel is a terror state, they’re terrorists that terrorize,” and "You say you know about the Zionist lobby. But you put money in their pocket when you're buying their coffee."

Other Lowkey songs currently being performed also refer to the “Zionist lobby.” The rapper has also in the past called Israel a “racist endeavour,” according to the Jewish Chronicle.

Lowkey is a longtime supporter of Corbyn, and produced a “Vote Corbyn” song for the 2019 UK general election.

Campaign Against Antisemitism questioned how Corbyn, who currently sits as an independent MP, could still be a member of the Labour Party.

"Whether despite or because of this inflammatory record, Lowkey has drawn praise from none other than Jeremy Corbyn for the 'good messages you carry'. Yet still, the Labour Party is happy to have Mr Corbyn as a member,” the group told the Chronicie. “Why is the party so stubbornly unable to see what all of the rest of us can?”