If you listen to the elected officials, including the Jewish elected officials within the Democratic Party, you constantly hear that the GOP is full of white supremacy supporters and anti-Semites. That opinion is reinforced by mainstream media.

Last week, the CNN special about anti-Semitism received rave reviews, especially for its host, Jewish media personality, Dana Bash. Bash, the great-granddaughter of Hungarian Jews murdered in Auschwitz, promoted the show in interviews by discussing how hard to was to buy her 10-year-old son a Jewish star necklace, fearing it might result in his being a victim of a hate crime. She bought it, he wears it, and both are now modern-day Jewish heroes in the eyes of Democrats.

The television show blamed Trump supporters for the alarmng rate of the rise in anti-Semitism in America today.

I am a Republican. I voted for Donald Trump twice. I would again if given the opportunity. I stood beside him at the kosher White House party when he signed the Executive Order Combatting Anti-Semitism, witnessed by both Republicans and Democrats.

Am I An Anti-Semite?

Based on what I heard and saw, I would be labeled an anti-Semite, and so would many of you.

Let Me Set The Record Straight

Anti-Semitism is alive and well in both major politics parties, and many other political, social and business groups, formally and informally.

The signs saying No Jews, No Blacks and No dogs that were displayed on front lawns, in reception areas and blasted in newspaper advertising previous to the Civil Rights movement are not visible nowadays, but they are plastered in the minds of The Squad, Palestinian Arab sympathizers, Holocaust deniers, BDS activists, Black Lives Matter people, Lyndon RaRouche organization members and other anti-Zionists.

Anti-Semitism is alive and well in both parties. People need to educate themselves about who is really anti-Semitic.

Actions, like a voting record, speak volumes. Voting for a nuclear deal with Iran or cutting funding for Iron Domes for purchase by Israel is anti-Semitic.

Reposting on social media and constantly talking about anti-Semites in a positive way raises red flags.

Donating to causes that promote Jewish hatred or boycotting Jewish businesses is anti-Semitic.

Being anti-Zionist means you are an anti-Semite. Israel has been and will always be the Jewish homeland. The biggest non-Jewish supporters of Judeo-Christian values believe that fact historically, ethically and legally.

Anti-Semitism is in both extremes. That didn’t happen overnight and Jews, who desire to assimilate,often overcompensate to please everyone else at the expense of their Jewish pride.

On August 15th, Minneapolis Public Schools adopted a race-based layoff provision that violates the Constitution and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. “A Minneapolis teachers union contract stipulates that white teachers will be laid off or reassigned before 'educators of color' in the event Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) needs to reduce staff,” reports Alpha News.

This is shocking, but it is nothing new. New York schools have been doing it for years. Too many Jewish teachers, union members and staff have seen this happen for years and have kept quiet for fear of retaliatory actions. They turned the other way as lessons taught actual lies about Jews, especially about Israel and Jews owning everything. I have the documents from many of you to prove it. Twenty years of this and it is no surprise that so many in Generation Z are anti-Semitic and don’t consider Israel an important American ally.

Jewish media executives play into the hands by telling anti-Jewish opinions versus facts. Why is it ok for NBC and stations like Bravo that are affiliated with it to advertise “The More You Know” as a teachable lesson condemning discrimination against every minority, disabled people and gender hate and never mention anti-Semitism?

Jewish business owners overcompensated to support Black Lives Matter only to find out donations gave executives of the cause funding for lavish lifestyles that included multiple homes and exotic trips, rather than working to unite all Americans to work together.

November is election time.

Don’t vote for someone only because they were born Jewish.

Don’t vote for someone who stands at Jewish press conferences, don’t vote for someone who stays silent.

-Vote for someone who has a voting record for standing against all hate, especially Israel bashing.

-Vote in the local, state and federal candidates who promise legislation against those who decimate shuls and schools, small businesses and kosher food establishments.

-And hold them accountable within the first year of office.

Sitting out this election is not an option.

Donald Trump is not an anti-Semite. Followers of his are. Chuck Schumer is not an anti-Semite. Fellow Democrat elected officials are.

Anti-Semitism is a nonpartisan issue that needs bipartisan support to end. Jews must do their part in promoting Jewish pride and securing democracy with a check and balance system of both parties.

I am a Republican and I am not an anti-Semite.

Cindy Grosz is The Jewess Patriot, Radio’s Premiere Jewish Activist syndicated through Conservative Television of America, Real Talk Radio and the Black and White Network. The show streams through RokuTV, Amazon FireTV, iHeart, Spotify and Deezer and out of Israel through Jewish Podcasts. She is the chair of Jewish Vote GOP and a Jewish advisor for many 2022 candidates. Her lawsuit against the NYCDOE exposes scandals and corruption within public schools. She can be reached through jewishvotecounts@gmail.com