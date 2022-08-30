The Jerusalem Local Planning and Building Committee will next week approve the construction of hundreds of housing units in southern Jerusalem, despite strong opposition from the Biden administration.

Channel 13 News reported that the construction in question includes about 700 housing units in Givat Hashaked, which is in the south of Jerusalem, near Beit Safafa. According to the report, the Americans are generally opposed to any construction beyond the Green Line, but this particular area bothers them more than others.

Throughout the last few weeks there have been American attempts, including by the US ambassador in Jerusalem Tom Nides, to prevent the approval of these housing units. Despite the pressures - Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked insists that they be brought up for approval next week, and right now they are expected to indeed be brought up for approval.

Senior officials in Jerusalem told Channel 13 News that this event is politically very sensitive, and admitted that at the current time, which is already complicated with the Biden administration because of the Iranian issue, this is a particularly sensitive issue.