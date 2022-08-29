Former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with Prime Minister Yair Lapid Monday, and received a political-security update from him on the efforts to prevent the nuclear agreement with Iran from being said.

Immediately after the meeting, Netanyahu appeared in front of the cameras and harshly attacked Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz: "I am more worried after the meeting than before," Netanyahu said. "We will support any firm public step against Iran. Unfortunately, Lapid and Gantz fell asleep on guard for the past year and even now do nothing in Congress and the American media."

"I have a clear message to the Ayatollahs in Tehran: On November 1, we will bring to Israel a strong and firm leadership that will ensure that with and without an agreement they will never have nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said.

The Yesh Atid party responded: "In addition to the tremendous damage he caused during his tenure, the opposition leader continues to sabotage and endanger the security of the citizens of Israel. While Netanyahu will continue to produce and direct disconnected videos, the Israeli government led by Lapid will do everything in order to preserve the national-security interest."

The meeting between Prime Minister Lapid and opposition leader Netanyahu took place this afternoon at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem. The military secretary to the Prime Minister, Major General Avi Gil, also participated in the meeting.

The Prime Minister's Office stated that "Lapid will brief the opposition leader Netanyahu on the nuclear deal with Iran and the political and security activities that Israel is leading in order to influence the issue, as well as other national security issues."

Prime Minister Lapid said: "On issues of national security there is no opposition and coalition in Israel. Israel is strong and will work together to safeguard our security interests against anyone who tries to harm us."