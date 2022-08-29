זוחלים שנתפסו בנתב"ג דוברות המשטרה

Police at Ben Guron Airport arrested three young men on suspicion of smuggling hundreds of rare reptiles into Israel.

The three were arrested upon landing in Israel from the Netherlands, with hundreds of different and rare reptiles in their suitcases which they were attempting to smuggle into Israel.

Detectives monitored the suspects from the landing through passport control to the luggage collection, where the search found rare reptiles that had been hidden in the luggage, including turtles, snakes and lizards.

The suspects were arrested and the reptiles were transfered to the Nature and Parks Authority.