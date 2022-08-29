On Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (National Unity) landed in Tokyo, Japan, for a historic visit, as the countries mark 70 years of diplomatic relations.

Minister Gantz is the first Israeli Defense Minister to travel to Japan over the past decade, and is scheduled to meet with senior Japanese officials in order to build a framework for greater defense cooperation and strategic ties between the countries.

On Monday, Minister Gantz conducted meetings with senior officials including U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emmanuel, National Security Advisor Akiba Takeo, and Chief Cabinet Secretary, MATSUNO Hirokazu.

On Monday evening, Minister Gantz will hold an event honoring former Vice Minister for Defense, Mr. Nakayama Yasuhide, for his outstanding contribution to promoting relations between Israel and Japan.

On Tuesday, Minister Gantz is scheduled to meet with his Japanese counterpart, Minister of Defense Hamada Yasukazu at 2:00p.m. local time at the Japanese Ministry of Defense. The parties will conduct a dialogue on strategic issues and bilateral defense cooperation.

Minister Gantz is joined on this visit by Director General of the MoD Gen. (Res.) Amir Eshel, Chief of Staff to the Minister of Defense Maayan Israeli, Ambassador of Israel to Japan Gilad Cohen, Defense Attache Alon Yehoshua, and Military Secretary BG. Yaki Dolf.