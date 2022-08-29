Rabbi Moshe Asman, Ukraine’s Chief Rabbi, on Monday morning said that it is better not to visit Uman, Ukraine, this year, due to the ongoing war between his country and Russia.

Many Breslov hasidim travel to Uman, Ukraine, for the holiday of Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year).

“Ukraine recommends not traveling to Uman,” Rabbi Asman told Israel’s 103 FM Radio. “They are not banning it but they cannot secure it. I also recommend that people try not to come this year.”

He added, “There are already several hundred there, maybe thousands. The battles are ongoing – in the south, in the east. The war is at its zenith. There are sirens, there are missiles, there were also missiles which fell in Uman at the beginning of the war. I am concerned that there may be provocations here as well.”

He added, “Time after time, it happened that a Russian general said that the Ukrainians made a weapons storehouse in a synagogue. I traveled there, I checked, and I said there was nothing there, but I was afraid that they would fire towards Uman.”

“If Ukraine is against it, who will take responsibility for the lives of the people?”